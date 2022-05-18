Outgunned with fire power, law enforcement dealing with dangerous criminals on the streets

BAKER - Dozens of weapons that were seized off the streets of Baker show the level of firepower that officers have encountered in recent weeks.

Many of the weapons have extended magazines capable of firing between 30 to 50 rounds.

"If they show up with these 30 or 50 round magazines, the most our guys would have is a 16 round and that includes the one in the chamber," Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. "We will have 16. If I roll up on him, he's going to have 30."

Over the weekend, Malik Landry was arrested at a funeral toting a stolen weapon. Landry was booked with illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of a protective order. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

"You're going to get tips coming in when you put a face with a weapon," Dunn said. "When you get those tips you will follow every lead."

Dunn said after WBRZ reported the story Saturday, multiple tips came in implicating Landry in other crimes.

Many of the weapons have gone to the crime lab to be tested. At least 23 weapons are in the process of being tested or have been tested and returned. Dunn said at the end of the day with weapons getting into the wrong hands, his concern heightens for his officers.

"It makes the streets so much more dangerous from an officer's they can't come out without these on," Dunn said. "I'm not an every day traffic cop but I fear for their safety."