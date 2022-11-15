50°
Outage in Assumption Parish 'likely' caused by lightning striking main line

Monday, November 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish were without power Monday night after lightning reportedly struck a main line.

According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m., causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power. 

Entergy crews restored power around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

