Outage in Assumption Parish 'likely' caused by lightning striking main line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish were without power Monday night after lightning reportedly struck a main line.
According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m., causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power.
Entergy crews restored power around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
