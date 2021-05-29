Latest Weather Blog
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their holiday weekend
ASCENSION PARISH - Many residents are planning to spend Memorial Day weekend out on the Amite River.
"I think everything is going to be some fun times to enjoy this summer since a lot of people didn't get to enjoy it last year," said Allison King.
Boaters like Elizabeth Fisher and Allison King spent time with friends on Saturday, having an afternoon of reflection and relaxation. Fisher said she anticipated crowds over the holiday weekend.
"I think it's going to be a lot of people and a lot of families. Hopefully not too busy though," said Fisher.
Tisha Barnes and Jennifer Moran arrived at the boat launch with family members, launching their boat on the first major holiday weekend since Louisiana ended most remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
"Everybody stayed in their boat last year. Nobody got out and mingled. This year it's going to be a little different," said Moran.
Moran said everyone was determined to have a good time after a rough few weeks.
Trending News
"We've all been flooded in for the last week and a half and we're ready to get out and have some fun," said Moran.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
-
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm