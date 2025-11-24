OSHA investigating St. Gabriel plant where 37-year-old worker died after hydrofluoric acid exposure

ST. GABRIEL — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into a St. Gabriel chemical plant after a worker died on the job last week.

According to OSHA, they opened an inspection of Mexichem Fluor, which operates the plant through its subsidiary Koura, on Nov. 19, the day after 37-year-old plant worker Jammie Wesley died following exposure to hydrofluoric acid.

Two employees were exposed to the acid, but Wesley died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Wesley's funeral is at St. John Baptist Church in Dorseyville on Saturday at 11 a.m., with a public viewing the day before.

According to The Advocate, four months before Wesley's death, state regulators threatened to fine the plant for taking too long to fix safety problems found in 2019 by its own inspectors.