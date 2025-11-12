63°
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events
BATON ROUGE — The Weinermobile is in Louisiana!
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is stopping by several events in and around the capital region through this weekend.
The hot dog-shaped truck will be at two Shoppers Value locations in Baton Rouge on Thursday — 5355 Government Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 13555 Old Hammond Highway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The truck will have two more "Meat-Up" events at Shoppers Value locations on Friday — 5963 Plank Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 280 Main Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wienermobile will also stop by the Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Junior League of New Orleans in Kenner on Saturday, as well as the Kenner Food Truck Festival on Sunday.
