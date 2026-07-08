Orleans Parish judges step aside amid dispute over attorney general indictment

NEW ORLEANS - Every criminal court judge in New Orleans say they will not handle the case involving Attorney General Liz Murrill’s recent indictment on allegations that she threatened local officials over their response to state lawmakers dissolving a Orleans Parish Clerk of Court position.

Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday tweeted court documents showing that all 12 judges have recused themselves from the case. Landry expressed gratitude towards the judges, saying they recognized obvious conflicts.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will have to appoint an ad hoc judge over a case.

An Orleans Parish grand jury this month indicted Murrill following allegations that she sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city council members. She was charged with 16 counts of malfeasance in office and intimidation, with her bond being set at $400,000.

Orleans Parish officials took steps to bypass state lawmakers, who eliminated the criminal clerk post that had been won by former life prisoner Calvin Duncan. Murrill cautioned they were surpassing the powers of the parish's civil clerk, whom lawmakers had picked to lead the office.