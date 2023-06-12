Opening date set for first Capital Area 'Fleurty Girl'

BATON ROUGE - The first Baton Rouge location of a New Orleans-focused gifts and knick-knacks store is set to make its debut.

Fleurty Girl will officially open in the 3600 block of Government Street this Thursday.

The store was "born out of a vision" of Lauren LeBlanc Haydel, a New Orleans native and single mother who launched what is now a multi-state retail operation back in 2009.

Haydel announced the local expansion in late May, noting that the store would open at some time this summer.

It will be the ninth Fleurty Girl location.

Thursday's opening is set for 10 a.m.