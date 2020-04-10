Opelousas hit hard by storm, city workers begin clean up efforts

After a severe storm struck the area, residents in Opelousas and the surrounding area have had their power restored and are beginning to clean up. Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY PARISH - After a severe storm struck the area, residents in Opelousas and the surrounding area have had their power restored and are beginning to clean up.

According to KATC, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said that around 1,200 residents lost power during the storms.

The Opelousas Police Department reported that on Thursday night that a woman became trapped inside of her home on Vidrine Street due to a fallen tree.

A tree also fell on a vehicle while a woman was driving down Main Street Thursday night. Police say she was able to safely exit the vehicle.

No storm-related injures were reported in Opelousas.

