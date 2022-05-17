92°
Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school

2 hours 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 2:42 PM May 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - High school students were surprised to see an alligator had made its way onto their campus Tuesday morning. 

The resource officer at Slidell High School made sure the four-and-a-half foot gator stayed where it was for half an hour while waiting for animal control to arrive. 

The alligator was safely released and no students were in danger. However, the Slidell Police Department said there are warrants out for its arrest on charges of trespassing and interfering with the educational process.

