Online Louisiana voting resources slowed due to technical difficulties on Election Day
Louisiana's online election resource, GeauxVote, and its voter portal and hotlines, experienced technical difficulties on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State.
The GeauxVote app, online portal, and Elections hotline are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you have questions, please contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022
While the app was not down, it was reportedly responding slower than normal due to the number of people accessing the tool.
The voting app allows voters to look at their polling locations and retrieve a sample ballot based on their voter registration.
