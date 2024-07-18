One Tank Trips: Frazier's Homestead

CENTRAL - For the second episode of One Tank Trips, WBRZ's Falon Brown went to Frazier's Homestead for an afternoon of horseback riding.

Owner Mike Frazier said the horseback riding haven began with a simple request from his daughter nearly 20 years ago.

“She said, 'Daddy, I think I want a horse'.” Frazier said. “So then we ended up horses and then more horses and eventually it turned into this.”

With over 50 horses and seven miles of different trails to ride, you’ll never run out of adventures. Guests will begin their experience with a brief introduction on how to steer a horse before the trail ride begins.

“We don’t train horses, we train people,” Frazier said.

Frazier’s multi-acre plot of land used to be home to several houses that are now mostly torn down. If Mike is your guide, you’ll likely hear stories about the surrounding land, as well as a history lesson or two.

Frazier's Homestead offers guided trail rides, horse riding lessons and horse boarding. All trail rides are by appointment only and must be booked in advance.

Trail rides are $50 per hour and per horse, including the guide’s horse.

