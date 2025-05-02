One Tank Trips: All the Rage

BROUSSARD — Need to let out some stress? Maybe it's time to take a trip to the Lafayette-area rage room All the Rage.

All the Rage lets visitors let off steam by breaking someone else's stuff instead of breaking your own things at your own home.

"More frequently than not I am just so mad mostly at printers," owner Kaylin Lee said. "I'm like, 'I just wanna break this printer,' and here you can do that."

Lee says its a nice outlet after a long day at work and that the rage room is a place to let out "all of your frustration and not have to worry about breaking your own office supplies."

"It's very energetic, creative and just therapeutic," Lee, who owns the room with her dad, says.

She says the idea stemmed from an escape room, but the goal soon shifted from breaking out to breaking things.