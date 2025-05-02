Latest Weather Blog
One Tank Trips: All the Rage
BROUSSARD — Need to let out some stress? Maybe it's time to take a trip to the Lafayette-area rage room All the Rage.
All the Rage lets visitors let off steam by breaking someone else's stuff instead of breaking your own things at your own home.
"More frequently than not I am just so mad mostly at printers," owner Kaylin Lee said. "I'm like, 'I just wanna break this printer,' and here you can do that."
Lee says its a nice outlet after a long day at work and that the rage room is a place to let out "all of your frustration and not have to worry about breaking your own office supplies."
"It's very energetic, creative and just therapeutic," Lee, who owns the room with her dad, says.
She says the idea stemmed from an escape room, but the goal soon shifted from breaking out to breaking things.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Youth Day at the Capitol with Daughters Beyond Incarceration
-
Angel Reese returns to Baton Rouge, PMAC with Chicago Sky game against...
-
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend
-
Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while working fire scene released from...
-
Son of homeowner arrested for aggravated arson after Cable Street house fire...
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title