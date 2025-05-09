69°
Latest Weather Blog
One taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was injured in a shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Officials said a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting on North 15th Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what lead to the shooting and whether anyone was arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this...
-
Grad students walk the stage at Southern university's commencement
-
A bill to speed up East Baton Rouge blight cases advances, headed...
-
Religious leaders and experts react to Pope Leo XIV serving as head...