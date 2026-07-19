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One seriously injured in shooting along Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Gus Young Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Ragusa's Meat Market.
One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
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No more information about the shooting was released.
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