One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash at Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Thursday night, according to officials.
Officials say they received the call around 6:20 p.m. and that it was a two-vehicle crash.
The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.
