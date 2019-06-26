One person still unaccounted for after search of damaged RV park; see video here

CONVENT - Authorities say only one person is still unaccounted for after a tornado passed over an RV park in St. James Parish, flipping trailers and killing two people Tuesday afternoon.

Aerial video of the damage at the St. James RV park. #lawx pic.twitter.com/OkRpGVXsSV — Louisiana GOHSEP (@GOHSEP) February 24, 2016

St. James Parish Sherriff Willy Martin said first responders have located 85 percent of the 300 people that usually reside at Sugar Hill RV Park. Martin said 160 small trailers were damaged.

Martin confirmed Tuesday night that two people were killed and 30 were hurt. Eighteen people were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. It was unclear where the remaining 12 people were hospitalized.

First responders worked through the night searching through flipped trailers to make sure that everyone who was at the park at the time of the storm has been rescued. Martin said Wednesday that the search found no additional injuries or fatalities.

Martin said that the search has currently been suspended, but there are plans to resume again later Wednesday.

Viewer: Pets found near Sugar Hill RV Park being cared for at Poche Plantation RV Park. Call Mark (225) 715-9510. https://t.co/3tNygqZE5w — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 24, 2016

Governor John Bel Edwards joined the search Tuesday night.

“It’s a jumbled mess,” Edwards said of the scene. “It’s a minor miracle only two people died.”

The National Weather Service is currently on site to deteremine the strength of the tornado that passed over the park.