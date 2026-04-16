St. George Fire: Part of Bluebonnet Boulevard shut down as officials work busted gas line

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters and Delta Utilities employees are working to fix a gas leak in Perkins Rowe on Thursday.

Bluebonnet Boulevard from Perkins Road to Anselmo Lane was blocked off by 3 p.m.

St. George Fire spokesperson Meg Kling said the "hot zone" encompasses most of the Park Rowe and Bluebonnet intersection.

Officials for Delta Utilities said at 4 p.m. that it could take up to two hours for the gas to fully bleed off.

First responders ask that people avoid the area until it is deemed safe. No injuries have been reported.