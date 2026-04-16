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St. George Fire: Part of Bluebonnet Boulevard shut down as officials work busted gas line
ST. GEORGE - Firefighters and Delta Utilities employees are working to fix a gas leak in Perkins Rowe on Thursday.
Bluebonnet Boulevard from Perkins Road to Anselmo Lane was blocked off by 3 p.m.
St. George Fire spokesperson Meg Kling said the "hot zone" encompasses most of the Park Rowe and Bluebonnet intersection.
Officials for Delta Utilities said at 4 p.m. that it could take up to two hours for the gas to fully bleed off.
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First responders ask that people avoid the area until it is deemed safe. No injuries have been reported.
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