One person shot on I-110 near Weller Avenue and Mohican exit

Wednesday, January 12 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot while on I-110 near the Weller Avenue and Mohican exit shortly before 8 p.m. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers did not release any more information on the shooting. 

