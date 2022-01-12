44°
One person shot on I-110 near Weller Avenue and Mohican exit
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot while on I-110 near the Weller Avenue and Mohican exit shortly before 8 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers did not release any more information on the shooting.
