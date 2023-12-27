One person shot in Plaquemine on Christmas Day

PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Christmas Day in Plaquemine, the day after two people were gunned down at a red light.

Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said the shooting happened Dec. 25 shortly before 11 p.m. on Meriam Street. Engolio said multiple shots were fired and one person was hit. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, four people were in a car sitting at a red light on LA-1 when another car pulled up and opened fire. Two people were killed. Engolio said that shooting was the latest shooting in a string of violent incidents dating back to a robbery in 2018.

Police said it appears the Meriam Street shooting was unrelated to the LA-1 double murder.