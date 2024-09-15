87°
One person shot at Highland Road and Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot near the intersection at Highland Road and Lee Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection around 2:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
