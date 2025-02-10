70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot along North 39th Street

4 hours 4 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, February 09 2025 Feb 9, 2025 February 09, 2025 8:52 PM February 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along North 39th Street on Sunday night, 30 minutes after a killing half a mile away. 

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened near the corner of North 39th and Washington Avenue around 8:15 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Around 7:45 p.m., one person was shot and killed near the intersection of North 30th Street and Jackson Avenue. 

Trending News

No information about the shootings, victims or if they are connected has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days