67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot along Monarch Avenue on Tuesday night

38 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 10:08 PM April 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot Tuesday night along Monarch Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. 

According to authorities, the victim is critically injured but stable. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days