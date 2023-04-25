67°
One person shot along Monarch Avenue on Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot Tuesday night along Monarch Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.
According to authorities, the victim is critically injured but stable.
No more information was immediately available.
