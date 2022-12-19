45°
One person seriously injured in shooting Monday afternoon

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said the victim was shot on North 36th Street shortly before 3 p.m. 

This is a developing story. No more information was immediately available.

