82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in shooting along Birch Street near I-110

1 hour 17 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 28 2022 Mar 28, 2022 March 28, 2022 3:46 PM March 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of Birch Street near I-110. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was shot and there may be additional victims. 

Sources said the person was dead when first responders arrived shortly after 3 p.m. 

Trending News

No more details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days