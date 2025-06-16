75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting on Boulevard de Province Sunday evening

3 hours 35 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, June 15 2025 Jun 15, 2025 June 15, 2025 8:53 PM June 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Boulevard de Province on Sunday evening. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9 p.m., and one person was transported to a hospital in serious condition. 

Trending News

No other information was available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days