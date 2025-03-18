64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after shooting at Afton Oaks apartment complex

3 hours 1 minute 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 6:08 PM March 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge EMS said that one person was seriously injured after shots were fired at Afton Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Avenue near Sherwood.

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an adult was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the incident is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days