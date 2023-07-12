82°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after reported overnight shooting on N. Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting on North Acadian Thruway.
The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital following the incident. Their condition was not immediately known.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAKAMOTO: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul resigns; mayor's office issues statement
-
Summer of Hope continues making strikes in the community, but events still...
-
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new...
-
Woman dies in apartment without air conditioning, prompts Metro Council to consider...
-
Judge drops charges against 2 officers implicated in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest