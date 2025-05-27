One person injured after Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Monday night.

Officials said the shooting happened on Chestnut Street in Baton Rouge shortly after 8 p.m.. Emergency officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not specified.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.