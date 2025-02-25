52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person in 'serious' condition after reported shooting on North Foster

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital in "serious but stable" condition after a shooting on North Foster Drive. 

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Foster and Madison Avenue. Police said the victim was shot while sitting in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made. 

This is a developing story. 

