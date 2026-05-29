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Suspect who allegedly fired at officers in custody following pursuit that ended in Port Allen

1 hour 29 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 3:23 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - One person is in custody following a pursuit that ended at the Red Roof Inn, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Vehicles from Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department were on the scene. BRPD officials said one person is in custody.

According to officials, the man allegedly shot at officers in Slidell and the pursuit resulted from the a U.S. Marshals operation. The suspect, an unidentified white male, was wanted for parole violations on sex offenses.

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