One person in critical condition, another injured after fire at Jefferson Highway apartment complex

ST. GEORGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another was injured following a kitchen fire at the Arts Apartments at Jefferson Heights, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The fire was called in around 1:47 p.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

When they arrived, firefighters found one person outside suffering from injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation, fire officials told WBRZ.

BRFD said it later learned of a maintenance worker who was injured in the fire. They were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, and their condition was not immediately available.

BRFD said the fire was accidental and started on the stove.