One person hurt in shooting near North Harrells Ferry Road

1 hour 5 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, September 12 2022 Sep 12, 2022 September 12, 2022 3:07 PM September 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 2 p.m. 

Officers have not released the extent of the victim's injuries. 

