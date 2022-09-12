88°
One person hurt in shooting near North Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 2 p.m.
Officers have not released the extent of the victim's injuries.
