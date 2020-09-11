86°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting at N. Ardenwood Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital was reported on North Ardenwood Drive Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed they are investigating the incident at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments
Sources say one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools reevaluate attendance guidelines as Louisiana enters Phase 3 of reopening
-
Moment of silence in honor of those killed on 9/11/2001
-
Gov Edwards to update public on Phase 3 reopening Friday at 2...
-
NOLA Police: 4 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings across city
-
Safety guidelines in place at BREC football stadiums in anticipation of high...
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...