One person hurt in shooting at N. Ardenwood Drive apartment complex

Friday, September 11 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital was reported on North Ardenwood Drive Friday morning. 

Baton Rouge Police confirmed they are investigating the incident at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments

Sources say one person was injured and taken to an area hospital. 

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

