83°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting along Beech Street on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. along Beech Street, between North Foster and Beechwood drives.
No more information about the shooting or the victim has been released.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning
-
100 Black Men organization hosts 'Sneaker Soiree' fundraiser
-
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever edge Angel Reese and Chicago Sky for...
-
Vehicle catches fire after crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central
-
LSP: Driver killed after veering off Slaughter highway, hitting culvert Friday night