One person hurt after gun accidentally fires in building at Highland and Bluebonnet

2 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 5:05 PM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a gun went off in the '@Highland' building at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said an employee at the business complex brought a gun in their bag and the weapon fired when they dropped the bag. 

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. 

The @Highland business complex houses Tsunami Sushi's Highland Road location, but it's unclear if that is where the accidental shooting happened.

