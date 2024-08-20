One person hurt after gun accidentally fires in building at Highland and Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a gun went off in the '@Highland' building at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said an employee at the business complex brought a gun in their bag and the weapon fired when they dropped the bag.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The @Highland business complex houses Tsunami Sushi's Highland Road location, but it's unclear if that is where the accidental shooting happened.