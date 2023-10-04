One person displaced after fire at vacant building spread to nearby home Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A fire that destroyed a vacant home also displaced one person living in a neighboring house Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a home near the intersection of Madison Avenue and North 17th Street. No injuries were reported, but the Entergy outage map reported that six nearby customers were left without power due to the fire.

The BRFD later confirmed the fire started at a vacant home, leaving the building a total loss, and then spread to a neighboring residence where one person was living. That person was displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.