One person displaced after early Friday morning house fire along Iowa Street

1 hour 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 7:48 AM July 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was displaced early Friday morning after a house fire along Iowa Street.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said crews responded to the fire around 1:19 a.m. and had control of the blaze within 30 minutes.

Firefighters said that the fire started in a rear bedroom, with the flames contained to that room. The rest of the house, however, sustained smoke and water damage.

The home's sole occupant was outside when crews arrived.

Investigators are looking for what caused the fire.

