One person dead, another injured in double shooting on Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning off Gus Young Avenue that left one person dead and another injured.
Officials say a victim was found dead on the scene after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A second victim was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the second victim is unknown.
So far, authorities have not yet released any information regarding the victims' identities or any suspects in the case.
This is an on-going investigation.
