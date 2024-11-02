73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person critically injured after shooting on Blount Road

1 hour 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 November 02, 2024 7:27 PM November 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Blount Road, according to emergency officials.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Blount Road.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days