One person airlifted to hospital after dump truck overturns on Old Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a dump truck overturned on Old Scenic Highway on Monday morning.
Zachary Fire Department officials said they responded around 6:10 a.m. to find the driver of the truck pinned inside. The driver was then "quickly and efficiently extricated" by Zachary Fire crews before AirMed arrived.
The road was briefly closed after the crash, but has since reopened.
Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.
