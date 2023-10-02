One person airlifted to hospital after being freed from mangled car in Central

CENTRAL - Two people were trapped inside of a vehicle after it flipped over in Central Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Sullivan Road near the Cypress Lakes neighborhood. Sources said one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital after they were freed from the wreckage.

No other major injuries have been reported at this time.

It's still unclear what caused the wreck.