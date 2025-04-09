76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One of three arrested in 2023 murder of Zachary teen pleads guilty

2 hours 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 3:47 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Makayla Moore

BATON ROUGE - A man pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge related to the 2023 killing of a teenage girl from Zachary. 

WBRZ previously reported that Ki'Drell Dantzler was arrested during Zachary Police Department's investigation into the killing of Makayla Moore, an 18-year-old who was gunned down on July 28, 2023. 

An arrest warrant said that Dantzler was sitting nearby with two other men - Derrionte Moore and William Cage - when Moore was killed. 

Both Dantzler and Cage were arrested for obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact. Derrionte Moore is being prosecuted for second-degree murder. 

Trending News

On Monday, Dantzler's accessory charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. His sentencing is set for June 30, 2025. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days