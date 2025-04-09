Latest Weather Blog
One of three arrested in 2023 murder of Zachary teen pleads guilty
BATON ROUGE - A man pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge related to the 2023 killing of a teenage girl from Zachary.
WBRZ previously reported that Ki'Drell Dantzler was arrested during Zachary Police Department's investigation into the killing of Makayla Moore, an 18-year-old who was gunned down on July 28, 2023.
An arrest warrant said that Dantzler was sitting nearby with two other men - Derrionte Moore and William Cage - when Moore was killed.
Both Dantzler and Cage were arrested for obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact. Derrionte Moore is being prosecuted for second-degree murder.
Trending News
On Monday, Dantzler's accessory charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. His sentencing is set for June 30, 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...