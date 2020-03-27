77°
Latest Weather Blog
One Mississippi county is asked to move Confederate statue
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. - One county in Mississippi could consider moving a Confederate monument off of its courthouse lawn.
WLIN-FM in Kosciusko reports a local resident asked Attala County supervisors Monday to move the soldier statue to another place, such as a park or cemetery.
Jerone Garland, who made the request, says the courthouse is where people seek justice, register to vote and take care of property records. He says they should not have to walk past what he calls a symbol of "hate and bigotry."
Supervisors made no immediate decision. Board president Kary Ellington says he and his colleagues will listen to other suggestions of where to put the statue , which dates to 1899. Supervisors' next meeting is Sept. 5.
Confederate monuments have come under increased scrutiny in the U.S. in recent months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mighty Moms deliver $14,000 worth of food to families in Livingston
-
Baton Rouge awaits ATC's response to take-out, delivery alcohol sales
-
Girl Scouts replace cookie sales with needle and thread, make masks for...
-
Mayor addresses stay at home order's effect on domestic violence survivors
-
Intensive Care Unit reaching capacity at OLOL Ascension