One man dead after being shot by BRPD, 2 officers placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in which an officer killed a suspect in the Fairfields area.

Officers responded to a call about an emotionally distressed individual at a residence in the 5100 block of Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police say that when they arrived they found a 38-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs holding a sharp object.

BRPD said officers used a taser on the suspect but it was ineffective, leading to an officer shooting the individual. Police immediately rendered medical assistance and requested emergency medical services, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave in compliance with standard BRPD policy, according to a news release.

WBRZ has reached out for more details regarding the shooting.