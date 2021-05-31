78°
One killed, others injured in chaotic gunfire at separate crime scenes in BR Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively quiet weekend, the holiday came to a violent end with a series of gunshots and crime scenes Monday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to three different reports of gunfire and victims Monday afternoon.
By 5 p.m., police were on the scene of a reports of gunfire where a vehicle was seen crashed. The chaotic scene unfolded on Addison Street near Jean. Sources said one person was shot and killed.
Police were also dispatched to Turner Plaza apartments around the same time Monday where a person was found shot.
Earlier in the afternoon, police responded to reports of gunfire at a gas station on Plank Road.
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10:00 Monday for late-breaking details.
