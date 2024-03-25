74°
One killed in targeted shooting outside Nicholson Drive gas station
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nicholson Drive gas station Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Jeffery Doutrive was shot in the Save More Market parking lot just after 3 p.m.
Police said Doutrive was taken to a hospital where he later died.
During a press conference Monday, BRPD Chief TJ Morse said that the shooting was targeted and Doutrive was shot by three men once he walked out of the store. No arrests have been announced.
