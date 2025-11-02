62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in motorcycle crash along La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road

2 hours 40 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, November 02 2025 Nov 2, 2025 November 02, 2025 3:11 PM November 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD - One person was killed in a crash along La. Highway 43 near Haynes Settlement Road on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle. The victim has not been identified. 

As of 3:45 p.m., roads in the area were closed, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany and Springfield Fire Departments also responded.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Trending News

No further information is currently available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days