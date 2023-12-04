One killed, four injured in crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person was killed and four hurt in a car crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The wreck happened near the corner of Maringoiun Road East and Callaway Road on Monday afternoon.

As of 6 p.m., Pointe Coupee Parish deputies shut down a portion of Maringoiun Road East as they investigate the crash.

No information about the wreck or the victims have been reported.