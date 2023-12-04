50°
One killed, four injured in crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 hour 28 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 6:33 PM December 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person was killed and four hurt in a car crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

The wreck happened near the corner of Maringoiun Road East and Callaway Road on Monday afternoon. 

As of 6 p.m., Pointe Coupee Parish deputies shut down a portion of Maringoiun Road East as they investigate the crash. 

No information about the wreck or the victims have been reported. 

