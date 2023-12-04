50°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed, four injured in crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person was killed and four hurt in a car crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The wreck happened near the corner of Maringoiun Road East and Callaway Road on Monday afternoon.
As of 6 p.m., Pointe Coupee Parish deputies shut down a portion of Maringoiun Road East as they investigate the crash.
Trending News
No information about the wreck or the victims have been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterinarians cautioning dog owners about respiratory illness seen across US
-
District Attorney talks crime, overdoses and juvenile detention center crisis at Press...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Only 3 deputies assigned to work security at event where...
-
Substantial damage letter preventing couple from selling home
-
One killed, multiple others hurt in shooting that broke up ATV trail...