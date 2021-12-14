67°
One juvenile in custody, another in hospital after stabbing in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One juvenile is in custody and another was taken to a local hospital after a stabbing in the Eastover Estates neighborhood.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on Marlbrook Drive.
Deputies did not release the condition of the victim.
No more information was immediately available.
