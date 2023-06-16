80°
One injured in Thursday night shooting off Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting off Goodwood Boulevard Thursday night.
According to officials, one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting on Woodhaven Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
