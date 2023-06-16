80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Thursday night shooting off Goodwood Boulevard

Friday, June 16 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting off Goodwood Boulevard Thursday night. 

According to officials, one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting on Woodhaven Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

